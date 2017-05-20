Isaiah Thomas is officially out for the rest of the playoffs. The Celtics released the following statement:

The Boston Celtics today announced that Isaiah Thomas will miss the remainder of this year’s postseason following re-aggravation of a right femoral-acetabular impingement with labral tear during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Cleveland. Thomas initially injured the hip during the third quarter of the Celtics’ March 15 game against Minnesota, forcing him to miss the next two regular season contests. The injury was further aggravated during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Washington on May 12.

Thomas had an unbelievable 2016-17 season. He was third in scoring per game (28.9), led the C’s to the top seed in the East and made his second All-Star Game. The former 60th pick of the 2011 Draft became one of Nike’s top athletes and delivered a classic SLAM cover, too.

The Celtics are currently down 0-2 to the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Get better ASAP, Isaiah.