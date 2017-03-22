On Monday night’s edition of TNT’s “Players Only” broadcast, Chris Webber, Isiah Thomas, Chris Bosh and Baron Davis discussed the Los Angeles Clippers chances in the upcoming playoffs. After starting the season 14-2, the Clippers are now 43-29 and sit in the fifth seed in the West with a two-game lead over the Thunder.

During the conversation, Thomas declared that the Clippers’ “window of opportunity has closed:”

“A couple of years ago, that opportunity was there. I think that window of opportunity has closed and I think it may be shut forever in terms of a championship.”

Isiah Thomas then went on to say that CP3 is now “a solid player” but not on the same level of Curry, Westbrook and Harden:

“The point guard position has become the most dominant position in the game today. When you look at west, you’re looking at Curry, Westbrook and Harden and they’re not going anywhere soon..When you look at the Clippers right now, Paul was the best point guard in the NBA for a lot of years. Now he’s a solid player, he gets great numbers, but at the end of the day he can’t elevate his game the same way those three can right now.”

Heading into the offseason, both Chris Paul and Blake Griffin have player options, so it is possible that the team could be blown up if they don’t make a deep playoff run this season.

