Jamal Crawford and his 19-year-old son Eric went up against each other over the weekend at the Crawsover Pro-Am League in Seattle. The new Minnesota Timberwolves guard has three kids, with Eric being the oldest. Eric announced on Twitter in April that he will be taking his talent to Benedict College this fall, a Division II school in South Carolina. Peep the video above from BallisLife for highlights from the father-son match-up.