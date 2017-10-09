Kenyon Martin caused a stir last week when he spoke out against Jeremy Lin’s new dreadlocks. In a now-deleted Instagram video, he said:

“Do I need to remind this damn boy that his last name is Lin. Like, come on man. Let’s stop this man, with these people,” Martin said in an Instagram video. “Like, there’s no way possible he would’ve made it on one of our teams with that bulls–t going on on his head. “Come on, man. Somebody really need to tell him, like, ‘Alright bro, we get it. You want to be black.’ Like, we get it. But the last name is Lin, alright?”

Lin commented on the video, calling for unity among minorities and also saying that he respected Martin’s opinion. He even thanked him for his contributions to the Nets organization. Lin has since tried to defuse the incident but his fans have made racist comments to Martin and his son, a junior that currently plays for Chaminade High School in Los Angeles.

After last night’s game against the Knicks, Lin spoke with reporters and said that he and Martin had “a great conversation.” Here’s his full quote:

“He reached out and he was extremely apologetic. It was a great conversation. I think things were blown out of proportion, taken a little out of context as well. But me and him had a discussion where he was extremely courteous. “Like, I’m actually impressed with how he handled everything. I’m thankful for the conversation we had and I’m also sorry for some of the things he and his son kind of had to deal with in the aftermath.” “I’m just processing everything that’s happening and kind of felt he was dehumanized to some degree. I wish it didn’t happen like that, but we’re beyond that and hopefully I don’t have to speak about this incident or my hair anymore.”

h/t NetsDaily