According to ESPN, Joe Ingles is returning to the Jazz on a 4-year, $52 million contract. Ingles, 29, has played in Utah for three seasons. He averaged 7 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in 2016-17.

With Ingles coming back, one of Gordon Hayward’s good friends, the Jazz will try to convince Hayward to resign.

