Jonas Valanciunas says LiAngelo Ball and LaMelo Ball will have “a great opportunity” playing for Lithuanian club Vytautas this season.

Valanciunas—who played in the Lithuanian League before entering the NBA—added that “the sky’s the limit” for the Ball Brothers.

What do you think the Ball family is getting themselves into?

JV: “They’re getting themselves into a great opportunity. Lithuania is beautiful country. I hope they’re going to like it.”

Do you feel like it’s a situation where they can play a lot of minutes and build their brand internationally?

JV: “Sure. The sky’s the limit. They go out there, they’re sure they can play.” […]

“We have many, many great players. Our basketball school is good. So they choose a really good school.”

Is this situation big news for the local market?

JV: “Yeah, it is big news. It’s a great opportunity for both. For them and for us.”