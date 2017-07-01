Jrue Holiday’s staying in New Orleans, a report from ESPN confirms. The 27-year-old point guard has agreed to sign a 5-year, $126 million contract.

Holiday played in 67 games in 2016-17, averaging 15.4 points and 7.3 assists per game.

He’ll squad up with Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins as they look to bring the Pelicans back to the postseason.

ESPN reports that the deal, which includes a player option for the fifth year, could be pushed up to $150 million if Holiday hits incentives with his play.

