The Celtics had to renounce their rights to 26-year-old big man Kelly Olynyk in order to come to terms with Gordon Hayward. Olynyk made quick work of picking a new team.

According to ESPN, Olynyk is headed down to South Beach on a 4-year deal worth north of $50 million.

Olynyk averaged 9.8 points and 4.8 rebounds last season for the Cs. He shot 51 percent from the floor, too.

