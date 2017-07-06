The Celtics had to renounce their rights to 26-year-old big man Kelly Olynyk in order to come to terms with Gordon Hayward. Olynyk made quick work of picking a new team.

According to ESPN, Olynyk is headed down to South Beach on a 4-year deal worth north of $50 million.

Free agent Kelly Olynyk has agreed to a four-year, $50M-plus deal with the Miami Heat, agent Greg Lawrence tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2017

Olynyk averaged 9.8 points and 4.8 rebounds last season for the Cs. He shot 51 percent from the floor, too.

