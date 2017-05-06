The NBA’s suspended Kelly Oubre for Game 4 after pushing Kelly Olynyk to the ground, according to a report from The Vertical.
The NBA is suspending Washington's Kelly Oubre for Game 4 vs. Boston for altercation with Kelly Olynyk, league sources tell @TheVertical.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) May 6, 2017
During Game 3, Oubre ran up on Olynyk after an illegal pick. He made contact with referee Monty McCutchen, too. The 21-year-old Oubre is currently appearing in his first playoffs, averaging 6.3 points in nine games.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus