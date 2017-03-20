The Knicks came into the season with playoff aspirations after making splashy moves in the offseason that resulted in Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah, Courtney Lee and Brandon Jennings. The year got off to a decent start, as the Knicks came out of the gate 14-10, but the wheels quickly fell off.

Now sitting at 27-42 and all but eliminated from playoff contention, the future of the franchise, Kristaps Porzingis, is reflecting on the season and told the NY Post that, “It was pretty easy to tell from the inside that we’re not that good of a team.”

More from the Post:

“We can win games based on our talent but it’s not going to last long. [We needed] more work, attention to details, to keep growing as a team. A good team needs time to play together. It was our first year of most of the guys playing together. It never happens like that [where] you trade a couple of players and you’re a championship contender. It’s understandable we weren’t going to win the championship, but I could tell we weren’t there yet.’’

KP, who will sit tonight’s game against the Clippers, also said that the team wasn’t “at that level where we wanted to be” from the start of the season:

“Of course, we all expected big things out of this year, but from the beginning it didn’t feel like — I felt we’d make big runs, but we weren’t there at that level where we wanted to be,’’ Porzingis said. “We can see now we’re not where we want it to be.’’

