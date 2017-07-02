Shortly after coming to terms big man Serge Ibaka, the Raptors and Kyle Lowry came to agreement on a 3-year, $100 million contract.

The point guard made the announcement via The Players’ Tribune in a piece called “Home.” Below is an excerpt from the essay:

When I had to make my free-agency decision, there was a lot going through my head, a lot of roads my mind was traveling down. Family, first and foremost, and what’s going to make them happy, and give them the best life. Basketball, of course, and where I’d like to play for these next several years. And then there was also the gut-check aspect — just what I was feeling in my heart. But for me, at the end of the day, this was an easy decision. And all of those roads … they all led me back to the same place: home. They all led me back to Toronto.

Lowry averaged a career-high 22.4 points per game last season and was named an All-Star for the third consecutive season.

