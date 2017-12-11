LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball have been hanging in limbo since they were pulled from Chino Hills HS and UCLA, respectively. The wait to see where they will play next could be over soon.

According to a report from Woj and DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony, the brothers are “in serious discussions” to sign deals with Lithuanian club Prienu Vytautas:

According to Givony, Melo and Gelo likely wouldn’t see major playing time for the club in the Lithuanian League, but could develop in the lower level Baltic League and play either for free or for a low salary:

