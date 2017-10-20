LeBron James thinks that Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has the ability to be named MVP this season.

Asked about Kobe Bryant’s challenge for Giannis, LeBron said that he has the “skill set” and “talent” to get there.

“He’s a very dynamic player, a very good player, on the path to greatness, that’s for sure, if he’s not already there.” […] “He has the skill set. He has the talent. He has a great coach that can help get him to that point (winning the MVP).”

