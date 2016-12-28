The last two minute report from the Cavs-Warriors Christmas Day game has been a hot topic in the NBA this week after it was announced by the League that LeBron James should have been hit with a technical foul after hanging on the rim and Richard Jefferson should have been whistled for a foul on Kevin Durant in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

Yesterday, KD said the NBA ‘throws refs under the bus‘ with last two minute reports and today, LeBron echoed Durant’s statements by saying that the reports “discredits what the referees are doing for 48 minutes.”

From ESPN:

“I’m not a fan of the two-minute report,” James said after Cavs practice on Wednesday. “I think it discredits what the referees are doing for 48 minutes. If that’s the case, you might as well do a 48-minute report. “It’s not fair to the referees that you only talk about the final two minutes of the game and not the first 46. There’s plays that’s missed, there’s plays that called throughout 48 minutes that don’t get talked about. I don’t think it’s fair for the referees that people get to have their opinions or scrutinize referees for the last two minutes because it discredits what the rest of the game is about. The rest of the game is played, you have to play the first two minutes like the last two minutes.”

LeBron disagreed with the last two minute report’s assessment that he should have been given a technical saying that there was a timeout and a foul so “hanging on the rim had nothing to do with the play:”

“First of all, me hanging on the rim had nothing to do with the play,” James said. “It was a timeout and a foul. I could be hanging on the rim all the way until the game is being played and it doesn’t matter. So why would it be a technical at that point? I get it if I dunked the ball [and] play was still in session and nobody was up underneath me. Then I get that. But it was a timeout plus a foul.”

