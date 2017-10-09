LeBron James offered his thoughts today on the League’s new All-Star Game format, which will allow the top vote-getter from the East and West to have a draft that decides the exhibition’s squads.

“I don’t see it as a bad idea. We had to do something. The All-Star Game has been pretty bad the last couple years just from a competition standpoint. Trying to switch it up. Just like how the dunk contest was at one point it was great, then it wasn’t so well, so they had to kind of switch it up. Then it got good, then it got bad and you switch it up again. You see what happens. It’s hard to say if it’s good or bad yet. We haven’t done it yet. February isn’t here yet so no one knows how good or how bad it’s going to be. But I like the change. Why not?”

James is a 13-time All-Star and a two-time All-Star Game MVP. This year’s ASG will be played in Los Angeles on February 18.

h/t ESPN