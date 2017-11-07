ESPN’s reporting that UCLA freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were recently arrested in China. According to the report, they were caught shoplifting.

BREAKING: UCLA frosh LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley & Jalen Hill arrested for shoplifting in China, sources told ESPN. Bruins play Ga Tech Friday https://t.co/k64IDyO81E — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) November 7, 2017

The Bruins are in China to play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, however, is reporting that “local police were called to the team hotel for both UCLA and Georgia Tech on Tuesday morning to investigate an unknown matter.”

The AJC goes on to report that “a problem had arisen as both teams were diverted from their day’s schedules in advance of their practices for Saturday’s game.” Georgia Tech team spokesmen Alex Timiraos released the following statement to the AJC:

“We are aware of the matter involving UCLA student-athletes and we are gathering more information. During the questioning, it was determined that Georgia Tech student-athletes were not involved in the activities being investigated. They will rejoin the team on Tuesday and resume their scheduled activities in advance of Saturday’s season opener vs. UCLA in Shanghai.”

Both teams are reportedly on the move from Hangzhou to Shanghai.

UCLA released the following statement to ESPN:

“We are aware of a situation involving UCLA student-athletes in Hangzhou, China. The University is cooperating fully with local authorities on this matter, and we have no further comment at this time.”

According to ESPN, “nearly 20 police officers came into the Hyatt Hangzhou around 8 a.m. local time Tuesday and spoke to several Georgia Tech and UCLA players. The players, according to the source, were kept in a room for hours and not allowed to speak to any coaches.”

Stay tuned for updates.

Top photo via SLAM/IG. h/t ESPN, AJC