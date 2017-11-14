According to multiple reports, LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were seen boarding a Los Angeles-bound flight from Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport.

The three UCLA freshmen were arrested last week for shoplifting in Hangzhou, China. After the players were under supervision for nearly a week, Donald Trump reportedly asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help get the three teenagers back to the States.

The rest of the Bruins returned to Los Angeles this past Saturday, but Ball, Riley and Hill had to remain in China.

All charges against Ball, Riley and Hill have reportedly been dropped.

h/t WSJ, China Sports Insider