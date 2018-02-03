Marcus Smart Reportedly ‘Available’ for First Round Pick

by SLAM Staff February 03, 2018

Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart‘s reportedly in the mix to be traded, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Celtics are being active as the League’s February 8 trade deadline approaches. They’ve signed Greg Monroe and are also going after Lou Williams and Tyreke Evans, according to reports.

Smart, in the middle of his fourth season, could be on the move too. On his latest podcast, Wojnarowski said:

“You talk about Marcus Smart, he’s a player that’s available for a first round pick.

Smart’s currently out with an injured hand. He’s averaging 10 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds and 1 steal in the 46 games he’s played this season.

h/t ESPN

 
  
