There’s no love lost between the Lakers and the Mavericks. On the heels of the insertion of Magic Johnson as the team’s president of basketball operations and Rob Pelinka as GM, Mavs owner didn’t give them a warm welcome, instead telling reporters that he hopes “they fail horrifically.”

From the Orange County Register:

“I hope they fail miserably. I hope they fail horrifically,” Cuban said. “I hope Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka go down as the worst GM/President combination in the history of GM/President combinations. But I hope they live wonderful lives.”

Cuban was also asked about the drama at the top of the Lakers food chain as the in-fighting amongst the Buss family continues and said that the more turmoil that happens at other franchises, the better for him:

“The worse it is, the better for me,” Cuban said before the Lakers-Mavericks game on Tuesday at American Airlines Center. “There’s no NBA thing involved. We survived the other franchise going through some hell that didn’t begin to rival what may be going on. The more turmoil with 29 other teams, the happier I am.”

