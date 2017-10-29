The Sixers announced today that Markelle Fultz, the number one pick in the 2017 draft, will be out indefinitely “with soreness and scapular muscle imbalance” in his right shoulder.

Fultz’s shoulder injury has become a major topic of concern since the season started and the former Washington Husky unveiled a new free throw shooting motion. After a few weeks of speculation, Fultz confirmed that his new foul shot is the result of lingering shoulder injury. His agent, Raymond Brothers, then came out and said that Fultz had received a cortisone shot and had the shoulder drained.

Fultz has played in four games this season. Besides shooting 50 percent from the charity stripe and 33 percent from the floor, Fultz has yet to attempt a three-pointer or a shot from outside of 15 feet. He was a 41 percent three-point shooter in his lone collegiate season but Brothers told ESPN that “[Markelle] literally cannot raise his arms up to shoot the basketball.”

The Sixers will reevaluate Fultz in three weeks.