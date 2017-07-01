Former Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams just announced that he’s signing with the Hornets.

So happy to be joining the hornets this year! Thank you to Chicago for having me I appreciate. Time to move to the next chapter! BUZZZZCITY — Michael Carter-Willi (@MCW1) July 1, 2017

According to ESPN, the deal’s for $2.7 million.

Carter-Williams spent last season with the Bulls. He averaged 6.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 45 games.

MCW won ROY in 2014.

Related

2017 NBA Free Agent Tracker