Former Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams just announced that he’s signing with the Hornets.

According to ESPNthe deal’s for $2.7 million.

Carter-Williams spent last season with the Bulls. He averaged 6.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 45 games.

MCW won ROY in 2014.

