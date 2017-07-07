Mike Muscala has reportedly to resign with the Hawks for two years. The deal includes a player option that will allow the 6-11 forward to re-enter free agency next summer.

Free agent forward Mike Muscala has agreed to a two-year, $10M deal to stay with the Atlanta Hawks, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2017

The 26-year-old averaged 6.2 points and 3.4 rebounds in 17.7 minutes per game last year. Muscala has spent all four of his NBA seasons with the Hawks, shooting 38.5 percent from three-point land in his career.

