The Pacers are parting ways with Monta Ellis, a report from The Vertical says.

Indiana has waived guard Monta Ellis, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 5, 2017

Ellis signed a 4-year, $44 million contract with the Pacers in 2015. In his two seasons with the Pacers, Ellis averaged 11.3 points, 4 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 155 games. He averaged 8.5 points, 3.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds this past season, however. It’s the first time he averaged fewer than 13.8 points per game since his rookie year.

The Pacers moved on from Paul George and Jeff Teague last week, too.