Nate Robinson has ramped up his efforts to get back to the NBA. The 32-year-old entered his name in the D-League’s player pool. He can be selected by one of the five teams that hold priority on the waiver wire, or, if he clears waivers, he can sign with a team. Robinson has been campaigning for the Cavs, or any team, to sign him.

He told us last April that his main focus was on football, but when that didn’t work he shifted his attention back to the hardwood. According to The Vertical, Robinson is serious about returning to the League:

Robinson on Thursday signed a contract with the NBA Development League, his agent, Herman Manakyan, told The Vertical. Robinson will formally enter the D-League’s available player pool once his letter of clearance returns from Israel, where he played for Hapoel Tel Aviv last season. Oklahoma City, Erie, Texas, Fort Wayne and Grand Rapids hold the top priorities in the D-League waiver order.

Robinson last played in two games for the Pelicans in October, 2016. His last bucket in the NBA came in March, 2015. He holds careers averages of 11 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds in his 11 years as a pro.