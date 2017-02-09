The eSports industry is blowing up and the NBA is getting its hands in on the action. The NBA has teamed up with Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., the company that makes the super popular NBA 2K series, to launch the NBA 2K eLeague.

More from the NBA’s press release:

Set to debut in 2018, this groundbreaking competitive gaming league will consist of teams operated by actual NBA franchises. The founding teams, each composed of five professional eSports players who will play the game as user-created avatars, will be announced in the coming months. The NBA 2K eLeague will follow a professional sports league format: competing head-to-head throughout a regular season, participating in a bracketed playoff system, and concluding with a championship matchup.

Related

NBA 2K17 Review: Warriors Are Dominant, But MJ Reigns Supreme