Nike and FIBA have announced an 11 year partnership that will help to “grow the game around the world.” The agreement makes Nike the official partner for product and marketing at FIBA’s biggest competitions, including the FIBA Basketball World Cup. As part of the new agreement, the first phase of the partnership will focus on the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 to be played across eight cities in China.

Nike becomes the official FIBA product partner spanning apparel, footwear and equipment. The agreement also sees Nike become the title partner for FIBA’s World Rankings, in addition to FIBA licensing rights.

Photos courtesy of Nike