North Carolina-Kentucky was an instant classic.

After Malik Monk’s three-pointer tied the game at 73 with just over 7 seconds remaining, UNC’s Luke Maye had the answer.

Cold-blooded.

Justin Jackson led all scorers with 19. The Tar Heels will take on Oregon next Saturday for the right to go to the NCAA championship game.

