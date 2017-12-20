Oklahoma freshman Trae Young has been turning heads with his nine straight 20-point games this season.

But it was the 19-year-old’s 22 assists against Northwestern State on Tuesday that will forever survive in the NCAA record books.

Trae Young with 26 points 21 assists and a NASTY shamgod tonight 😱 @TheTraeYoung (via @FOXSports) pic.twitter.com/B0fSQRDlZX — Overtime (@overtime) December 20, 2017

Young’s 22 dimes tied the DI record set by Tony Fairley (Charleston Southern) in 1987, and matched by Avery Johnson (Southern) in 1988 and Sherman Douglas (Syracuse) in 1989.

He added 26 points (9-16 FG) and 4 rebounds in just 29 minutes of work.

After Young’s record-setting game, NBA players took to twitter to praise the freshman phenom.

Lakers rookie Kyle Kuzma even called Young a top-5 pick. “Don’t overthink it scouts,” Kumza tweeted.

If you haven’t tuned in you better. https://t.co/4gDm4QzE2w — DWade (@DwyaneWade) December 20, 2017

Trae young top 5 pick don’t overthink it scouts — kuz (@kylekuzma) December 20, 2017

Chill out lil bro!!!! https://t.co/v609wC9f30 — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) December 20, 2017

Trae young is NICE!💯 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) December 20, 2017

All I know is y’all need to start tuning in to watch my young pup @TheTraeYoung at Oklahoma. He is must see TV. #easywork — Chauncey Billups (@1MrBigShot) December 20, 2017

Photo courtesy of OU Athletics