Oklahoma freshman Trae Young has been turning heads with his nine straight 20-point games this season.

But it was the 19-year-old’s 22 assists against Northwestern State on Tuesday that will forever survive in the NCAA record books.

Young’s 22 dimes tied the DI record set by Tony Fairley (Charleston Southern) in 1987, and matched by Avery Johnson (Southern) in 1988 and Sherman Douglas (Syracuse) in 1989.

He added 26 points (9-16 FG) and 4 rebounds in just 29 minutes of work.

After Young’s record-setting game, NBA players took to twitter to praise the freshman phenom.

Lakers rookie Kyle Kuzma even called Young a top-5 pick. “Don’t overthink it scouts,” Kumza tweeted.

