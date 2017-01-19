While he was getting ready for tonight’s game against the Denver Nuggets, Pau Gasol fractured the fourth metacarpal in his left hand. Located on the ring finger, the fourth metacarpal is right above the knuckle.

Gasol reportedly ran into a teammate during layup lines. X-rays were then taken and Gasol was a late scratch for tonight’s game. There’s no timetable for Gasol’s return as of now. He was averaging 27 minutes, 11 points and 8 rebounds in his 39 games played with the Spurs.