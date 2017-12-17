The Thunder have a 14-15 record and their big three of Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Paul George have all struggled to find their groove together. After losing in New York yesterday, George spoke to ESPN about “coming together.”

“We’ve never had chemistry problems. We like, and enjoy, playing with one another. It’s never been a chemistry problem,” George said. “We’ve just got to figure out how to do so, but there’s never been chemistry problems with this group. We’ve embraced this since we came together that this was going to be a journey for us, and that’s where we’re at. We’re within the thick of this journey right now.”

George is shooting a career-low 40 percent from the field, averaging 20 points per game. Anthony is averaging a career-low 18 points per game and Westbrook is shooting below 40 percent.

h/t RealGM