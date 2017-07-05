The Celtics are loading up to take down the Cavaliers next season. They drafted Jayson Tatum last month, just agreed to contract terms with Gordon Hayward and they still have Isaiah Thomas (shouts to our SLAM 208 cover star).

Danny Ainge, who always keeps an eye on the future, is reportedly paying special attention to Marc Gasol. The Vertical reports that Ainge and the Cs could eventually target Gasol.

The trade market for stars has momentarily dried up. One player worth keeping an eye on, two league executives told The Vertical: Memphis’ Marc Gasol. The Grizzlies lost Zach Randolph, Tony Allen could be next out the door, and if you were filling out your Western Conference playoff bracket today, Memphis probably wouldn’t be in it. Would the Grizz move the 32-year-old Gasol for a ready-made rebuilding package of players and picks? Would Boston – which has to be wary of putting together a team that would beat Cleveland but still get pulverized by Golden State – be interested? Again, worth watching.

Gasol, 32-years-old, averaged a career-high 19.5 points per game.

h/t The Vertical