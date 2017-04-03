Georgetown recently parted ways with John Thompson III after 13 seasons and could be keeping it in the family with its next hire.

According to a report from Woj, the school is set to have a formal interview with alum Patrick Ewing about the head coaching vacancy:

Sources: After several phone discussions with Georgetown officials, Patrick Ewing will have formal meeting on coaching job in DC on Monday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) April 3, 2017

Sources: Ewing has spent week identifying potential candidates to pursue as part of a high-level, experienced college coaching staff. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) April 3, 2017

The Vertical’s report states that Ewing has been active in studying what it takes to be a coach at a big-time college program:

Ewing has been dutifully studying the vastly different job requirements of running a college program, talking with, among others, college coaches who made the jump from professional basketball backgrounds, sources told The Vertical. Ewing has been gathering information on potential assistant coaches, working to find a staff that’ll balance his inexperience in recruiting. Those who have talked with Ewing in the past week believe that he’s fully understanding of the consuming nature of big-time college recruiting and is prepared to immerse himself in it.

Perhaps most importantly, Ewing’s candidacy has the blessing of John Thompson Jr., who was Patrick’s head coach at the school and reportedly still has influence on the program:

John Thompson Jr., the Hall of Fame coach who recruited Ewing and turned the program into a national power, has been a strong proponent of Ewing’s candidacy and made his preference known to university officials, league sources said. Georgetown fired John Thompson III after the team missed the NCAA tournament in the final two seasons of his 13-year Hoyas tenure.

Ewing currently serves as an assistant coach with the Charlotte Hornets and has been pursuing an NBA head coach position for years.

