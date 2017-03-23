According to reports, Georgetown will part ways with John Thompson III after thirteen seasons. Thompson tallied a 264-133 record heading into this season before going 14-18 and missing the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four years.

Statement from Georgetown President John J. DeGioia via Casual Hoya:

It is with profound regret and deep appreciation that I informed John Thompson III this morning that the University will no longer be retaining his services as our Head Men’s Basketball Coach.

For thirteen years, he has been one of the elite coaches in college basketball. His performance as a coach has been exceptional, and he has served our community with remarkable distinction and integrity, sustaining our commitment to the academic performance of our students and providing them with the very best preparation for their lives beyond the Hilltop.

Our tradition of excellence as a University will forever be inextricably linked with John and his family.

We are committed to taking the necessary steps to strengthen our program and maintaining the highest levels of academic integrity and national competitiveness.

We will work immediately to begin a national search for a new Head Men’s Basketball Coach.

I remain deeply grateful to John for all that he has done on behalf of Georgetown University.