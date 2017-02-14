Following a hot start to the season, the Toronto Raptors have lost four out of their last six games, prompting All-Star guard Kyle Lowry to say that he “starting to get worried” about the team. Toronto has been rumored to be looking for an upgrade at power forward and according to Woj, have pulled the trigger to make a move for Orlando’s Serge Ibaka:

Ibaka is due to be a free agent this summer and Woj says that the team will try and sign him to a long-term deal:

Ibaka is averaging 15.1 points, 6.8 boards and 1.6 blocks per game and will likely be an upgrade over the Raptors rotating big man cast of Patrick Patterson, Jared Sullinger, Paskal Siakam and Bruno Caboclo.

