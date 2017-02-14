Following a hot start to the season, the Toronto Raptors have lost four out of their last six games, prompting All-Star guard Kyle Lowry to say that he “starting to get worried” about the team. Toronto has been rumored to be looking for an upgrade at power forward and according to Woj, have pulled the trigger to make a move for Orlando’s Serge Ibaka:

Orlando has agreed to trade Serge Ibaka to Toronto for Terrence Ross and a 2017 first-round pick, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 14, 2017

Toronto will send lower of its two first-round picks to Orlando in 2017, league sources tell @TheVertical. Toronto has the Clippers' pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 14, 2017

Ibaka is due to be a free agent this summer and Woj says that the team will try and sign him to a long-term deal:

Sources: Toronto is trading for Ibaka with intention of trying to re-sign him in free agency this summer. Masai Ujiri has long coveted him. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 14, 2017

Ibaka is averaging 15.1 points, 6.8 boards and 1.6 blocks per game and will likely be an upgrade over the Raptors rotating big man cast of Patrick Patterson, Jared Sullinger, Paskal Siakam and Bruno Caboclo.

