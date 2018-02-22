Report: Michael Porter Jr. Has Been Fully Cleared For All Basketball Activities

by February 22, 2018

Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr. has been cleared for all basketball activities, reports Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports:

The 6-10 forward suffered a back injury in November that required surgery, and was expected to miss the entire year.

Two weeks ago, he dropped hints at an upcoming return, saying there was a “good chance” he’d be suiting up for Mizzou this season.

