Report: Michael Porter Jr. Has Been Fully Cleared For All Basketball Activities

Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr. has been fully cleared for all basketball activities, per a source. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 22, 2018

The 6-10 forward suffered a back injury in November that required surgery, and was expected to miss the entire year.

Two weeks ago, he dropped hints at an upcoming return, saying there was a “good chance” he’d be suiting up for Mizzou this season.

