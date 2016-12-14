The NBA and Players Association have reached a tentative deal on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, the League announced on Wednesday.

Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that both parties have agreed to keep the one-and-done rule, but neither side is committing to it for the entirety of the seven-year pact.

Also according to Woj, fewer games will be played in the preseason, allowing for fewer back-to-backs during the regular season.

Salary scales will see increases across the board, and a new “designated veteran deal” will be introduced. Per NBA’s David Aldridge:

D-League deals are expected to double as the NBA continues to make its minor league a priority.

The deadline to ratify the deal is January 13, but the process is said to be a mere formality.

