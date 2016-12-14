The NBA and Players Association have reached a tentative deal on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, the League announced on Wednesday.

The #NBA & @TheNBPA have reached a tentative agreement on new Collective Bargaining Agreement, pending ratification by players & team owners pic.twitter.com/1porWswl4C — NBA (@NBA) December 15, 2016

Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that both parties have agreed to keep the one-and-done rule, but neither side is committing to it for the entirety of the seven-year pact.

Neither side is committing to keeping one-and-done rule for entirety of the agreement, sources said. Essentially, NBA, NBPA tabled issue. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) December 15, 2016

Also according to Woj, fewer games will be played in the preseason, allowing for fewer back-to-backs during the regular season.

Sources: Under new CBA, the league will shorten preseason and start the regular season a week sooner. Another way to space out games. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) December 15, 2016

Salary scales will see increases across the board, and a new “designated veteran deal” will be introduced. Per NBA’s David Aldridge:

Among the highlights of new CBA: huge raises for rookie scale, mid-level, bi-annual and 10-year vet deals. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) December 15, 2016

Also, new “designated veteran deal” will allow teams to pick 1 vet as they can do now with rookies for extensions under certain criteria. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) December 15, 2016

D-League deals are expected to double as the NBA continues to make its minor league a priority.

NBA D-Leaguers salaries expected to rise from 20K to over 50K in new CBA. Yet minor league baseball players still making less than 10K. — Garrett Broshuis (@broshuis) December 15, 2016

The deadline to ratify the deal is January 13, but the process is said to be a mere formality.

RELATED:

Adam Silver is ‘Optimistic’ There Won’t be a Lockout

Kevin Durant: NBA Superstars are Underpaid