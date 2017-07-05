37-year-old Richard Jefferson used his Road Trippin’ podcast to announce he’ll return to the Cavaliers for the 2017-18 season.

“I will be starting my 17th season next year, I am not retiring,” he said on the episode that dropped today.

RJ played in 79 regular season games this past season, averaging 5.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He then averaged 5.8 points on 44.4 percent shooting in the Finals. He has one season left on his contract.

Related

2017 NBA Free Agent Tracker

h/t ESPN