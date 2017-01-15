The Warriors reign atop the Western Conference doesn’t look like it’s ending anytime soon. In the fall, Stephen Curry said he didn’t know if he’d consider a team like his hometown Charlotte Hornets once his contract with the Warriors was up, but in a podcast with The Mercury News, the two-time MVP said he can’t see himself leaving the Bay Area.

More from The Mercury News:

“Like I’ve said from Day 1 when I was first asked about free agency, this is a perfect place to play. Bay Area fans are amazing, our organization’s amazing, we’ve put together an amazing team that’s competing for championships every year.

“There’s really no reason that I can see right now that would draw me elsewhere.”

Curry has been playing on one of the best bargain contracts in the NBA, but thanks to a new clause in the CBA, he is in line to be offered a five-year, $209 million contract extension from the Dubs in the offseason. Curry was asked about his current $44 million deal and said that he learned at a young age to “never count another man’s money:”

“One thing my pops always told me is you never count another man’s money. It’s what you’ve got and how you take care of it. And if I’m complaining about $44 million over four years, then I’ve got other issues in my life.”

All eyes will be on Curry and the Warriors on Monday as they are set to take on the Cavaliers.

Related

Stephen Curry: ‘I’ll Take Those Slump Numbers Any Day of the Week’