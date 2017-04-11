The Minnesota Timberwolves are led by 21-year-old Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine, who are both 22. They’re wildly young and fully understand that their future will be bright.

When the Wolves snap their playoff drought (last appearance was the ’04 Western Conference Finals) and they have at least three All-Stars each season, and maybe an MVP or DPOY, they’ll look back on tonight as the beginning of that dominance. The team used their blindingly bright future as inspiration for their new logo.

“The introduction of a new color palette, positioning of the matured and iconic wolf, a basketball in its background along with the implementation of the North Star, the Timberwolves new logo visually represents the team’s direction more than ever,” the Wolves say. “The primary marks come together to unleash a modern and sleek design with hints of core Minnesota characteristics.”

The @Timberwolves honor Prince, Malik Sealy and Flip Saunders with the unveiling of their new logo. Much respect. pic.twitter.com/Cnv2opURuE — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 12, 2017

Rodney Richardson, the lead designer, looked at the layout of Minnesota, how miles of rural, untouched land slowly turn into the metropolitan part of Minneapolis, and of course, he also checked out the world-famous Northern Lights.

The Wolves will adopt the new logo at the end of this season.

Video and image courtesy of Timberwolves