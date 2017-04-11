Tony Romo’s been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2005. In that time he went to four Pro Bowls, scored 248 touchdowns and took the ‘Boys to six playoff games.

Because of a back injury, the 36-year-old Romo lost his starting job to rookie Dak Prescott during this previous season. He announced his retirement last week, beginning next season as CBS’ top football analyst.

Romo’s a staple in Dallas and to honor everything he’s done for the D, Mark Cuban and the Mavs signed him to a contract a few days ago. Romo practiced with the team earlier today, participated in tonight’s layup line and was then introduced as a starter.

The Mavs introduced Tony Romo as the sixth starter for tonight's game. (via @dallasmavs) pic.twitter.com/JnoHtWAyTE — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 12, 2017

Romo reportedly averaged 24 points a game as a high school senior while playing for Burlington High School in Wisconsin.