For each of the next three years, the WNBA will have 20 games broadcast on the social media network per season, marking the first time in women’s professional sports that Twitter will livestream full women’s games. Here’s the 2017 schedule:

“We are thrilled to bring live WNBA games to Twitter, which will allow us to further showcase our league to a global audience,” said WNBA President Lisa Borders in a press release. “This partnership displays Twitter’s extraordinary commitment to women’s sports and the rising popularity of our athletes and our game.”

