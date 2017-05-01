We’ve got less than two weeks until the 2017 WNBA season tips off on May 13. The W’s riding high after an epic Finals series that went down to the wire. Storylines for this new season run deep. Reining MVP Nneka Ogwumike and Finals MVP Candace Parker have to defend their crown, number one overall pick and the NCAA’s number one scorer Kelsey Plum begins her career, legends Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird return for another season, Elena Delle Donne gets a fresh start in Washington DC and the Minnesota Lynx are out for revenge.
Some of the loyal fans that are going to be tuning in are the NBA’s biggest superstars. Watch the video above to see Stephen Curry, Isaiah Thomas, Paul George, Anthony Davis, DeMar DeRozan, DeAndre Jordan, Klay Thompson, Kyle Lowry, Kevin Durant, Karl-Anthony Towns and Kyrie Irving talk about why they’re definitely going to be watching the WNBA put in work this summer.
Video courtesy of WNBA
