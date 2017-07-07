Tyreke Evans, according to a report, is going back to Memphis.

Free agent Tyreke Evans has agreed to a one-year, $3.3M deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2017

Evans, now 27, played his lone season of college ball with the Memphis Tigers. Back in 2008-09, he averaged 17 points per game. Since winning Rookie of the Year in 2010 with the Kings, Evans has bounced around to the Pelicans and then back to the Kings.

He played in only 40 games last season between New Orleans and Sacramento, averaging 10 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists on 40 percent shooting.

