Vince Carter played for Dave Joerger for two seasons in Memphis. He played with Zach Randolph for three seasons in Memphis. He’s reuniting with both of them up in Sacramento.

According to ESPN, the League’s oldest player has signed a one-year deal with the Kings.

Carter, 40, averaged 8 points per game last season, the most he’s put up since 2013-14.

Related

2017 NBA Free Agent Tracker