Kings GM Vlade Divac made a bold move when he made the move to get DeMarcus Cousins out of Sacramento and now Divac is doubling down.

In an interview with The Sacramento Bee, Divac said that if the Kings are not in a better position then they are now in two years, he will “step down.”

From The Bee:

Q: Well, the pressure is on you now. It’s pretty clear that Divac, not Ranadive, is making the personnel decisions. Some people still can’t believe Ranadive actually stepped aside and allowed you to trade his favorite player. A: That’s my job, and I take responsibility. And I totally understand why some fans would be upset. They supported DeMarcus, and I like DeMarcus a lot. But I believe we are going to be in a better position in two years. I want to hear again from these same people in two years. If I’m right, great. If I’m wrong, I’ll step down. But if I go down, I’m going down my way.

Divac also revealed that he approached Cousins’ camp about getting DeMarcus anger management treatment:

Q: Is it true that you approached Cousins’ agents earlier this year about encouraging him to seek anger management therapy? You would not be the first Kings official to make such a request, by the way. A: Actually, that happened, and this time, they seemed more receptive. But I wasn’t sure if that was because the contract was coming up or what, so I wasn’t sure how to take it. Again, I wanted change, to start over. Acquire assets, build it right. At the same time play hard, play up-tempo, share the ball. Be a team, grow together.

The Kings are 1-1 since the trade and the Pelicans are 0-2.

