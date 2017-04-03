The end of last night’s Wizards-Warriors matchup got testy when JaVale McGee was pushed to the ground by Brandon Jennings after he hoisted up a 3-pointer with eight seconds left and the Dubs up 137-115 on their home court.

Following the game, Jennings called the act “very disrespectful” and said that it would have been worse if JaVale tried to go to the basket instead.

From ESPN:

“It was very disrespectful,” Jennings said. “Thank God he didn’t go to the rack, it probably would have been worse for him. But any time like that, I think you should let [the] clock run out. I think it was already disrespectful that they were trying to get Draymond a triple-double, Steph was out there with 40. So, I just felt it was disrespectful. “I’m old school. Like I said, he better be glad he shot that 3 and didn’t go to the basket.”

John Wall backed up Jennings and said that he thought Jennings made the right play:

“Yep, totally agree,” Wizards guard John Wall said when asked if the Warriors treated the game disrespectfully in the closing minutes. “Whenever a team is up like that, supposedly, you just hold the ball and take a shot-clock violation. So, what Brandon did, I don’t think it was dirty. I think it was the right play. You don’t let nobody try to embarrass you and I think that’s what they were trying to do.”

McGee wasn’t fazed by Jennings’ foul and said that he was “glad” he fouled him because his shot was going to be an airball. His teammate Matt Barnes didn’t seem worried about the Wizards’ comments either and said that Jennings “isn’t going to do anything:”

“Brandon isn’t going to do anything,” Matt Barnes told ESPN. “But I understand where he’s coming from. I would just wrap somebody up in that situation, but it is what it is. He’s not going to do anything.”

The two teams don’t match up again this season.

