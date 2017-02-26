Heading into yesterday’s game against Utah, Kelsey Plum needed 54 points to become the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer. The senior went out and dropped 57 to overtake Jackie Stiles as the top scorer in women’s college basketball history. The No. 11 Huskies downed Utah 84-77.

Plum’s performance earned recognition from top ballers, including Kobe Bryant, James Harden and Danny Ainge:

Congratulations @kelseyplum10 for becoming the best scoring 5'8" player in UW history👀Amazing accomplishment💪🏼 — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) February 26, 2017

Check the highlights above.