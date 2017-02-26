Heading into yesterday’s game against Utah, Kelsey Plum needed 54 points to become the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer. The senior went out and dropped 57 to overtake Jackie Stiles as the top scorer in women’s college basketball history. The No. 11 Huskies downed Utah 84-77.
Plum’s performance earned recognition from top ballers, including Kobe Bryant, James Harden and Danny Ainge:
History made. Congrats! #kelseyplum https://t.co/jjKtSXsfDg
— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) February 26, 2017
What an accomplishment @Kelseyplum10. You are truly a #SchwaagChamp pic.twitter.com/gEWgZ5wIzB
— James Harden (@JHarden13) February 26, 2017
Congratulations @kelseyplum10 for becoming the best scoring 5'8" player in UW history👀Amazing accomplishment💪🏼
— Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) February 26, 2017
