The Minnesota Timberwolves are just 15-28 this season. With their plethora of young talent and the seemingly impossible to please Tom Thibodeau, they expected much more success this year. They have a logjam at point guard with rookie Kris Dunn, second-year player Tyus Jones and vet Ricky Rubio exchanging minutes. There’s been lots of talk about Rubio’s future, and how it won’t involve the Wolves, the team that drafted him in 2009 and he’s played for since 2011.

The Pistons began the season without Reggie Jackson, who’s still in the midst of an $80 million deal. They went 11-10 before he returned from injury, but are just 9-14 with Jackson in the lineup.

According to ESPN, the Wolves and Pistons are exploring a deal that would be centered around the 26-year-old point guards. Here’s more from the Worldwide Leader:

Sources told ESPN that no deal appeared imminent Friday but said the teams have engaged in dialogue this week on a potential multiplayer exchange that would be headlined by Rubio and Jackson. The Wolves have been openly trying to move Rubio for some time and reportedly are willing to attach swingman Shabazz Muhammad to offers featuring the veteran Spanish point guard‎.

