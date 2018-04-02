Quinn Cook Becomes First G-League Player to Shoot 50/40/90 in a Season

by April 02, 2018
1,304

Quinn Cook became the first player in the G-League’s (formerly the D-League) 17-year history to shoot at least 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3 and 90 percent from the free throw line in a season.

Cook, who led the Santa Cruz Warriors with 25.3 points per game shot 52.4 percent from the field, 43.7 percent from 3 and 95.0 percent from the free throw line in 29 games in the G-League this year.

Injuries to Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry resulted in Cook being called up to Santa Cruz’s NBA affiliate where he’s averaged 8.8 points per game on 48.7/42.5/89.5 shooting splits in 28 contests.

The NBA’s 50/40/90 club is an exclusive one with only Curry, Kevin Durant, Mark Price, Reggie Miller, Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki and Larry Bird having made the cut since the addition of the 3-point line in 1979.

