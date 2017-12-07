LaMelo Ball and LiAngelo Ball have signed with their older brother Lonzo’s agent Harrison Gaines and are exploring options to play overseas this season.

In a report by ESPN’s Jeff Goodman, LaVar Ball said the plan is for the brothers to play for the same overseas team.

LaVar Ball told ESPN that his sons LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball have signed with agent Harrison Gaines, ending any speculation that LaMelo will play college basketball. The plan is now for both to play on the same team overseas. […] LaVar Ball said Gaines has been dealing with various overseas clubs about LiAngelo and LaMelo. Sources told ESPN that several teams in Europe and Asia have expressed interest.

